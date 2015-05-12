BRIEF-Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals gets commercial export order
* Says order to be executed by 30 june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future June contract moved in a narrow range and ended on a nearly steady note on alternate bouts of buying and selling. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,600.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,600.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,813.00 High 3,826.00 Low 3,788.00 Close 3,811.00 Previous close 3,812.00
* Says order to be executed by 30 june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ak