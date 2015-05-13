BRIEF-Balasore Alloys says co "not involved with the scam as alleged"
* Says enforcement directorate visited premises of co in Kolkata
* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 1,09,000-1,10,000 versus 1,09,000-1,10,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,727 versus 0,675-0,726 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Today's open 3,820.00 At 1210 local time 3,842.00 Previous close 3,811.00
May 5 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,817.8 73,850.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades