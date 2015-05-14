* Castor seed future June contract moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying support. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 1,19,000-1,20,000 versus 1,09,000-1,10,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,675-0,730 versus 0,670-0,727 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Today's open 3,817.00 At 1210 local time 3,856.00 Previous close 3,810.00