* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 1,19,000-1,20,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,685-0,735 versus 0,675-0,730 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Today's open 3,858.00 At 1210 local time 3,874.00 Previous close 3,842.00