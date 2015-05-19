BRIEF-India cenbank says lenders must adhere to timelines for corrective action plan
* India cenbank - issues notification on timelines for stressed assets resolution
* Castor seed future June contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,737.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,960.00 High 3,960.00 Low 3,903.00 Close 3,906.00 Previous close 3,949.00
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide