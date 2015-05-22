* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,84,000-0,85,000 versus 0,84,000-0,85,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,690-0,750 versus 0,690-0,746 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Today's open 3,943.00 At 1210 local time 3,935.00 Previous close 3,925.00