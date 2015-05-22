* Castor seed future June contract gianed due to speculative buying. September contract opened today which also showed firm trendonspeculative buying support. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,787.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,775.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract September Contract Open 3,943.00 4,236.00 High 4,010.00 4,285.00 Low 3,925.00 4,236.00 Close 3,996.00 4,285.00 Previous close 3,925.00 ----