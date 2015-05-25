BRIEF-Fortune Financial Services (India) buys shares of IRC Credit Management Services
* Says agreement with shareholders of IRC Credit Management Services for acquisition worth INR 100,000
* Castor seed future June contract improved due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,887.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,787.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract September Contract Open 4,010.00 n.q. High 4,056.00 n.q. Low 4,001.00 n.q. Close 4,018.00 n.q. Previous close 3,996.00 4,285.00
* Says agreement with shareholders of IRC Credit Management Services for acquisition worth INR 100,000
* April actual offtake 45.29 million tonnes versus target of 49.51 million tonnes