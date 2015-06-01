BRIEF-IDBI Bank says India cenbank initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender - stock exchange
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange
* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,64,000-0,65,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,735-0,785 versus 0,755-0,785 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Sept. Contract Today's open 4,027.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 4,044.00 n.q. Previous close 4,031.00 4,285.00
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 09 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,715-1,100 0,810-1,114 0,710-0,890 0,7