* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,740-0,800 versus 0,735-0,785 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Sept. Contract Today's open 4,070.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 4,071.00 n.q. Previous close 4,060.00 4,369.00