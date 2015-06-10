* Castor seed future Sept contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,725-0,790 versus 0,730-0,785 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 4,265.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 4,273.00 Previous close 3,938.00 4,255.00