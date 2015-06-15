BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals approves sale of Ratna Shalini ship for $24.5 mln
* Chambal Fertilisers And Chemicals Ltd says approved sale and disposal of Ratna Shalini ship for $24.5 million to Rialto Navigation S.A., Liberia
* Says Varun Sood has resigned from position of chief executive officer