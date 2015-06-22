* Castor seed future Sept contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,725-0,772 versus 0,730-0,780 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 4,172.00 At 1200 local time n.q. 4,141.00 Previous close 3,950.00 4,169.00