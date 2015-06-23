BRIEF-Ishan Dyes and Chemicals March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.1 million rupees versus profit 5.9 million rupees year ago
* Castor seed future September contract moved down due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,862.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,837.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract September Contract Open n.q. 4,159.00 High n.q. 4,192.00 Low n.q. 4,137.00 Close n.q. 4,138.00 Previous close 3,950.00 4,165.00
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of securities