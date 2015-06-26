Castor seed future Sept contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,730-0,785 versus 0,730-0,780 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 4,190.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 4,193.00 Previous close 3,950.00 4,195.00