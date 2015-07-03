* Castor seed future Sept contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,730-0,787 versus 0,730-0,790 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,200.00 At 1220 local time 4,173.00 Previous close 4,197.00 (Marina H Raja)