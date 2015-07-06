BRIEF-Atul Ltd executes JV agreement with Akzo Nobel Chemicals International B.V.
* Says executes joint venture agreement with Akzo Nobel Chemicals International B.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future September contract dropped sharply due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,875.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,875.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: September Contract Open 4,195.00 High 4,199.00 Low 4,119.00 Close 4,128.00 Previous close 4,178.00
* March quarter net loss 33.5 million rupees versus loss 12.3 million rupees year ago