BRIEF-Orient Green Power says SPA with Sindicatum Captive Energy Singapore cancelled
* Says SPA signed with Sindicatum Captive Energy Singapore Pte Limited stands cancelled
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-July 21 * Castor seed future September contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,812.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,837.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: September Contract Open 4,122.00 High 4,131.00 Low 4,072.00 Close 4,076.00 Previous close 4,113.00 (Marina H Raja)
* Says SPA signed with Sindicatum Captive Energy Singapore Pte Limited stands cancelled
May 10 India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14 percent fall in its March-quarter net profit as a cash crunch following the government's ban on high-value currency notes hurt sales volume.