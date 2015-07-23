Castor seed future Sept contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,725-0,775 versus 0,722-0,770 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,080.00 At 1220 local time 4,079.00 Previous close 4,083.00 (Marina H Raja)