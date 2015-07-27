* Castor seed future Sept contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,04,000-0,05,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,720-0,758 versus 0,725-0,765 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,010.00 At 1220 local time 3,935.00 Previous close 4,034.00 (Marina H Raja)