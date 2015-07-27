BRIEF-India's R Systems International March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 59.8 million rupees versus profit97.2 million rupees year ago
Castor seed future September contract declined sharply and closed at a lower circuit due to heavy selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,800.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: September Contract Open 4,010.00 High 4,010.00 Low 3,916.00 Close 3,916.00 Previous close 4,034.00 (Suvra Roy)
* Consol loss in March quarter last year was 107 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.90 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pKl55Z) Further company coverage: