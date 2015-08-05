Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-August 05 * Castor seed future Sept contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,725-0,775 versus 0,725-0,775 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,057.00 At 0120 local time 4,045.00 Previous close 4,059.00 (Marina H Raja)