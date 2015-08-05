BRIEF-India's Mangal Credit & Fincorp recommends dividend of 0.25 rupees/share
* Recommended dividend of 0.25 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qzPNjx) Further company coverage:
Castor seed future September contract moved down due to lack of speculative buying interest. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,837.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,837.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: September Contract Open 4,057.00 High 4,065.00 Low 4,030.00 Close 4,045.00 Previous close 4,059.00 (Suvra Roy)
* Recommended dividend of 0.25 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qzPNjx) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 289.1 million rupees versus profit 321 million rupees year ago