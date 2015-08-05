Castor seed future September contract moved down due to lack of speculative buying interest. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,837.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,837.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: September Contract Open 4,057.00 High 4,065.00 Low 4,030.00 Close 4,045.00 Previous close 4,059.00 (Suvra Roy)