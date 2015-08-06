BRIEF-India's Punj Lloyd sets up pvt sector small arms manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh
* Punj Lloyd Ltd says co via unit & JV partner Israel Weapon Industries inaugurated private sector small arms manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh
Castor seed future Sept contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,725-0,772 versus 0,725-0,775 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,040.00 At 0120 local time 4,030.00 Previous close 4,045.00 (Marina H Raja)
* March quarter operating profit 556.8 million rupees versus 517.3 million rupees year ago