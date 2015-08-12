* Castor seed future Sept contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,725-0,772 versus 0,725-0,770 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,990.00 At 0120 local time 4,000.00 Previous close 3,990.00 (Marina H Raja)