* Castor seed future Sept contract, after opened on a weak note, improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,730-0,772 versus 0,725-0,772 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,020.00 At 0120 local time 4,029.00 Previous close 4,028.00 (Marina H Raja)