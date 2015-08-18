BRIEF-Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
* Castor seed future Sept contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,730-0,780 versus 0,730-0,785 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,145.00 At 1220 local time 4,115.00 Previous close 4,127.00 (Marina H Raja)
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
May 3 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,517.5 33,217.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad