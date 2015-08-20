Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-August 20 * Castor seed future Sept contract moved down in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,735-0,786 versus 0,735-0,790 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,120.00 At 1220 local time 4,100.00 Previous close 4,115.00 (Marina H Raja)