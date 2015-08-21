* Castor seed future Sept contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: in,730-0,780 versus 0,735-0,786 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,070.00 At 1220 local time 4,084.00 Previous close 4,077.00 (Marina H Raja)