* Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,755-0,802 versus 0,750-0,800 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,213.00 At 1210 local time 4,204.00 Previous close 4,225.00