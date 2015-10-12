* Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,745-0,792 versus 0,740-0,795 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,150.00 At 1210 local time 4,164.00 Previous close 4,128.00