* Castor seed future December contract lost its early gain and ended on a steady note due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,912.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,887.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 4,150.00 High 4,165.00 Low 4,114.00 Close 4,128.00 Previous close 4,128.00