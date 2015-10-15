* Castor seed future September contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,750-0,800 versus 0,745-0,795 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,176.00 At 1210 local time 4,180.00 Previous close 4,173.00