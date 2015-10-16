* Castor seed future September contract moved down in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,750-0,795 versus 0,750-0,800 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,138.00 At 1210 local time 4,126.00 Previous close 4,141.00