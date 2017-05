GRAINS-Corn extends gains on fears wet weather will force re-planting

SYDNEY, May 4 U.S. corn edged higher for a second consecutive session on Thursday as recent wet weather across key growing regions raised fears that some farmers may need to re-plant recently seeded crops. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.2 percent to $3.75-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.68 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybean futures unchanged at $9.75-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.7 pe