Castor seed future September contract moved down in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,740-0,800 versus 0,745-0,802 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,120.00 At 1210 local time 4,122.00 Previous close 4,131.00