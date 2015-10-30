Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-October 30 * Castor seed future December contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a weak note due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,025.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,000.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 4,256.00 High 4,293.00 Low 4,245.00 Close 4,256.00 Previous close 4,260.00