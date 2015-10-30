GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed as momentum slows, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan slips from 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-October 30 * Castor seed future December contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a weak note due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,025.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,000.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 4,256.00 High 4,293.00 Low 4,245.00 Close 4,256.00 Previous close 4,260.00
* Asia ex-Japan slips from 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
** Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical raises average run rates in May at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) Mailiao refinery to almost 95 percent as it completes planned maintenance