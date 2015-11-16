Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-November 16 * Castor seed future December contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,037.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,025.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 4,210.00 High 4,237.00 Low 4,175.00 Close 4,225.00 Previous close 4,273.00