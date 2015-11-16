BRIEF-India's Refnol Resins & Chemicals reappoints Arupkumar Basu as MD of co
* Says approved reappointment of arupkumar basu as md of co for term of three years Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjbfsL) Further company coverage:
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-November 16 * Castor seed future December contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,037.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,025.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 4,210.00 High 4,237.00 Low 4,175.00 Close 4,225.00 Previous close 4,273.00
* Consol march quarter total income from operations 7.52 billion rupees