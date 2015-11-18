* Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,760-0,820 versus 0,760-0,817 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,196.00 At 1215 local time 4,189.00 Previous close 4,195.00