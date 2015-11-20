Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
(CORRECTED- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- November 20) * Castor seed future September contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,755-0,805 versus 0,760-0,810 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,130.00 At 1215 local time 4,134.00 Previous close 4,148.00
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.