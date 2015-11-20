Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-November 20 * Castor seed future December contract dropped further due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,950.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,987.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 4,130.00 High 4,147.00 Low 4,116.00 Close 4,122.00 Previous close 4,148.00
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.