* Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,755-0,802 versus 0,755-0,805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 4,119.00 At 1215 local time 4,111.00 Previous close 4,122.00