Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-November 23
* Castor seed future December contract declined sharply due to selling
pressure from bear operators. March contract opened today which showed steady
trend without major price movement.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,950.00 per quintal compared to the previous
closing price of 3,987.50 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Open 4,119.00 4,255.00
High 4,132.00 4,255.00
Low 4,019.00 4,250.00
Close 4,021.00 4,255.00
Previous close 4,122.00 -------