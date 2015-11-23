Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-November 23 * Castor seed future December contract declined sharply due to selling pressure from bear operators. March contract opened today which showed steady trend without major price movement. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,950.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,987.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open 4,119.00 4,255.00 High 4,132.00 4,255.00 Low 4,019.00 4,250.00 Close 4,021.00 4,255.00 Previous close 4,122.00 -------