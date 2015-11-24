BUZZ-India's ICICI Bank surges; top pct gainer on NSE index
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-November 24 * Castor seed future December contract crashed due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,900.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,950.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open 4,024.00 0,000.00 High 4,045.00 0,000.00 Low 3,926.00 0,000.00 Close 3,926.00 0,000.00 Previous close 4,021.00 4,255.00
** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014
May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.I. Civilcon Pvt Ltd