* Castor seed future September contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,740-0,775 versus 0,735-0,772 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,875.00 At 1215 local time 3,865.00 Previous close 3,855.00