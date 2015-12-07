* Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to lack of
speculative buying interest.
Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,740-0,775 versus 0,740-0,772 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Today's open 3,835.00 n.q.
At 1215 local time 3,828.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,831.00 4,005.00