Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-December 16 * Castor seed future March Contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,700-0,752 versus 0,700-0,750 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,765.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,747.00 Previous close 3,607.00 3,764.00