Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-December 28 * Castor seed future March Contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,695-0,730 versus 0,690-0,730 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,640.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,625.00 Previous close 3,607.00 3,622.00