Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-December 31 * Castor seed future March Contract, after a lower start, firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,07,000-0,08,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,675-0,722 versus 0,665-0,720 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,580.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,590.00 Previous close 3,607.00 3,587.00
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12