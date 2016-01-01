Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-January 01 * Castor seed future March Contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,07,000-0,08,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,685-0,723 versus 0,675-0,722 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,570.00 At 1215 local time 3,568.00 Previous close 3,572.00